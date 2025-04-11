32,300 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.28% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.