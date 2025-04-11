4,277 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

