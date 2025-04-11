5,527 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Price Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.58. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

IDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Insider Activity

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

