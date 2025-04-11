6,857 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $19.69 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $888.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

