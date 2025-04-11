71,284 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMI opened at $30.35 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.25%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

