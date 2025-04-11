73,236 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after buying an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

