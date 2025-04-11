785,589 Shares in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,000.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,398,000.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Price Performance

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

About Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF

The Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (FINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to mid- to large-cap international companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FINT was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

