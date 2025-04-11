80,922 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Bitdeer Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $850.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
