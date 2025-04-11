9,233 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

