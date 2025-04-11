9,233 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of DJT opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.