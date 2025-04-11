accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 416.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.52. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 386.66 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 768.20 ($9.97).
About accesso Technology Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.