accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 416.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.52. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 386.66 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 768.20 ($9.97).

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

