Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,070. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

