Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ANYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 5.0 %

Aena S.M.E. Increases Dividend

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Aena S.M.E.’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

