Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
AEZS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.