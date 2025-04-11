Afonso Reis e Sousa Sells 47,653 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 47,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,382.65 ($3,092.74).

Afonso Reis e Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,657 shares of Petrofac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £282.85 ($367.15).

Petrofac Stock Down 1.6 %

PFC opened at GBX 5.66 ($0.07) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 34.32 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.41.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

