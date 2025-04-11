Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.13, but opened at $104.62. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 878,429 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

