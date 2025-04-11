Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.
About Akari Therapeutics
