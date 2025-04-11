Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $169.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $95.73 and last traded at $97.79. Approximately 30,745,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,106,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 217.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

