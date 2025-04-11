Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

