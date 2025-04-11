Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.