Alpha Pro Tech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the typical volume of 260 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Alpha Pro Tech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.33. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.