Alpha Pro Tech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the typical volume of 260 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. ( NYSE:APT Free Report ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.33. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

