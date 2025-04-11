Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as low as $156.60 and last traded at $157.74. 7,859,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,274,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,184,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,039,000 after buying an additional 704,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,656,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

