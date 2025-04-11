Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.
Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA
Altice USA Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altice USA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.