Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Down 10.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 146,505 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 145,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Altice USA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,128,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,861,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,294,782 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.