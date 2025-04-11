Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 210,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $101,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,498 shares in the company, valued at $149,039.04. This trade represents a 210.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

