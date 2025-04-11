Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AMBC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.