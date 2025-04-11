Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 637,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

AMED opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

