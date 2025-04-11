American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 346.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

