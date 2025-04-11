American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AHR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

