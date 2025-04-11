Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target at $103.17

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Atkore by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Atkore by 358.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

