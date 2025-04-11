Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $135.94

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.39.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.