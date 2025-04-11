Analysts Set Expectations for ANRO Q1 Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 0.8 %

ANRO stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.16. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 281,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 123.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 130,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 95.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alto Neuroscience by 872.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.