Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

TSE:WJX opened at C$16.23 on Thursday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.37.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

