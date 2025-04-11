Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 3,765

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,765 ($48.87).

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.28) to GBX 3,000 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

SXS opened at GBX 2,077.97 ($26.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,599.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,592.73. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 1,877 ($24.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,430 ($44.52). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectris will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($32.87), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($290,798.75). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,085 ($27.06) per share, for a total transaction of £77,999.85 ($101,245.91). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,047. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

