Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $178.93

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

