Analyzing Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Robert Half 4.34% 17.20% 8.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Robert Half shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic International and Robert Half”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.44 -$5.63 million ($6.63) -0.59 Robert Half $5.80 billion 0.86 $251.60 million $2.44 19.88

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic International and Robert Half, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Robert Half 0 3 3 0 2.50

Robert Half has a consensus price target of $69.92, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Robert Half’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Summary

Robert Half beats Atlantic International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International



Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Robert Half



Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

