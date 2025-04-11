Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.15. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 2564086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

