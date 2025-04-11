AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $425.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as low as $221.71 and last traded at $225.36. Approximately 2,748,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,653,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.28.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.32.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.81 and a 200 day moving average of $292.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

