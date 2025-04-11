Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,093 put options on the company. This is an increase of 411% compared to the typical volume of 2,365 put options.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 199,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This trade represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

