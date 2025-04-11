Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Capital traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 3,360,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,916,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.
The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
