Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Capital traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 3,360,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,916,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Capital Trading Down 4.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 356,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.