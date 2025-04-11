argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $720.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $546.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.68. argenx has a 12-month low of $352.77 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -620.70 and a beta of 0.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

