Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,642,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,354 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.3% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,026,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after buying an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after buying an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

