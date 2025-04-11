Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 13,299 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

