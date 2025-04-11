Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 38,705 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

