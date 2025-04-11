Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 67,573 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in GeoPark by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $309.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

