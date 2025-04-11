Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 97,481 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 305.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,481 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 473,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,263 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

