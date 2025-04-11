Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,039 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of Zhihu worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $314.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

