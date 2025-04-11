Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of Citi Trends worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 5,400.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.73). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $211.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

