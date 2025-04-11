Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 268,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in RPC by 56.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday.

RPC Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:RES opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

