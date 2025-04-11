Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of eXp World as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,097,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,714,828. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

