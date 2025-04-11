Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 382,045 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of VNET Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

