Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 392.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

MSBI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -118.10%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

