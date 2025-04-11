Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,464,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,474 shares of company stock worth $5,969,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

